Mnangagwa’s ascent to power through a military coup in November 2017, brought some hopes for change. At the dawn of his presidency, Mnangagwa promised the country a new beginning: revival of the economy from the brink of collapse through foreign investment, war on corruption and alleviation of the human rights situation.
Zimbabwe: Activists worry as Mnangagwa builds an imperial presidency
“[President Emmerson] Mnangagwa is a true student of Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa’s administration has introduced a lot of legislation including the Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Patriotic Bill which reflect the consolidation of power by an authoritarian leader and a continuation of Mugabe’s legacy,” Bhekezela Gumbo, a Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) researcher tells The Africa Report.