DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

Long haul

Zimbabwe: Activists worry as Mnangagwa builds an imperial presidency

By Michelle Chifamba
Posted on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 19:17

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for the presentation of the 2020 national budget at Parliament Building in Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 November 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“[President Emmerson] Mnangagwa is a true student of Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa’s administration has introduced a lot of legislation including the Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Patriotic Bill which reflect the consolidation of power by an authoritarian leader and a continuation of Mugabe’s legacy,” Bhekezela Gumbo, a Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) researcher tells The Africa Report.

Mnangagwa’s ascent to power through a military coup in November 2017, brought some hopes for change. At the dawn of his presidency, Mnangagwa promised the country a new beginning: revival of the economy from the brink of collapse through foreign investment, war on corruption and alleviation of the human rights situation.

READ MORE Zimbabwe’s slower inflation may be the calm before the storm

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics