At a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday 4 May, presidents Hassan and Kenyatta announced they had agreed on a raft of deals. Among the biggest one is a long-awaited plan to build a 600km cross-border gas pipeline connecting the coastal cities of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Mombasa in Kenya.

The gas pipeline plans have been in the works since at least 2010 but seem to have been put on the back burner as relations between the two countries worsened in the last decade over a multitude of issues.

Improving cross-border relations