Jonathan was defeated in the 2015 election which saw Muhammadu Buhari emerge president. This was the first time in the nation’s turbulent political history that a sitting president lost an election.

But Jonathan’s case was also peculiar because he conceded defeat even before the final result of the election was announced, a rarity in sub-Saharan Africa which is known for its many ‘sit-tight’ leaders.

Prior to his defeat in 2015, Jonathan was forced to deal with a legal hurdle before he could contest.