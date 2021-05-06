US backs waiver of patents on Covid vaccines after historic policy shift

These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures.
The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8
— Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021
Former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan weighs comeback amid legal hurdles
Nigeria's former President, Goodluck Jonathan, is close to making a final decision on whether to contest in the presidential election of 2023, ... The Africa Report understands. This comes after several months of political calculations.