Central to everything produced by Wrong, and others of similar bent of mind about Rwanda, is the theme of the ‘Untold Story’.

Wrong’s book has been widely reviewed, with each reviewer showering it with bouquets, apparently thankful to her, for revealing the “real story” about Rwanda.

We are asked to believe that everything good we may have heard, or read, about Rwanda, under the leadership of the RPF, and the RPF under the leadership of Paul Kagame, is a mirage. There is a hidden, terrible truth, “The Untold Story” as revealed by among others Wrong herself.

And on the strength of these revelations, at the behest of Wrong and her fellow travellers against the RPF, the world is urged to shun Rwanda, and cast the country into international pariah status.

Interestingly, the theme of the “Untold Story” was carefully insinuated into the discourse about Rwanda, by the planners and perpetrators of Rwanda’s genocides against Tutsi, as a devise to deflect attention away from their long planned crime of genocide.

As early as the 1960s, each massacre of men, women and children, would quickly be followed by the declaration that what had just been perpetrated was not all it seemed. It was “more complex” there was an ‘untold story’ that would put it all into better perspective.

Now a well established stratagem, it continues to gather strength, amplified by many in the West.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

You do not really know the story of the RPF, about Kagame, they cry insistently. Here is the real story, told to us by former members of the RPF. The people “closest to him.”

The Guardian pronounces the book “devastating.” We are not told for whom. Is it devastating for Rwandans? President Kagame, all on his own? the “prominent international supporters” who have “long feted” him? All of the above? We do not know.

What we do know however, is that this latest devastation in book form, will no doubt be as devastating as the last devastating one from another journalist with an “Untold Story”, Judi Rever, and most likely as devastating as the next, from anyone among the anti RPF camp.

And we are informed that Wrong “covered the Rwanda genocide in 1994, when more than 800,000 people – largely ethnic Tutsis as well as moderate Hutus – were killed by Hutu militias over 100 days…” This bit of information, presumably to leave the reader in no doubt that the book is authoritative. For the sake of clarity and accuracy however, this needs translating:

Michela Wrong was in Rwanda for a few days at the time of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi, during which she reported on the mass murder of over a million men, women and children.

READ MORE Rwanda's genocide report points finger at former French president François Mitterrand

The book we are assured is one of the “most far-reaching historical revisions of Kagame and his regime.” This too calls for a translation: the book is the latest bid to cast the RPF as the villain of any piece, while attempting to delegitimise the Rwanda government, by always referring to it as the “Kagame regime.”

As well as the theory of the “Untold Story” within the strategy of Rwanda’s mass murderers to rewrite history, was the emphasis to always target the person of Paul Kagame, a much hated figure to them, much as was his predecessor as leader of the RPF, the late Gisa Rwigyema.

The depiction of Paul Kagame as a “dictator” and the RPF as murderous, goes back sixty years. In a way, it has nothing to do with either Paul Kagame, or the RPF.

It is part of what the genocide scholar, Gregory Stanton, described as the ten stages of genocide, starting with “the classification of the population, symbolisation of those classifications, discrimination of the targeted group, dehumanisation of the pariah group.”

As well as being “liars” we are told, the Tutsi are “dictators” and “killers.” According to this theory, only when Rwanda is under a Hutu Power government, can we be rid of dictators and killers.

It is the pernicious tactic that psychologists have termed, “Accusations in the Mirror” or “Human rights inversion.” Perfected by the Nazis, the plan is to accuse your intended victims, or enemies, of the crime you intend to commit against them.

These planners and perpetrators of one of the worst genocides of any time in history, will undoubtedly be gratified with Wrong’s latest offering, in which Paul Kagame, is presented as a composite caricature of every villain in the most bloodcurdling fairy tale.

Lest we be in any doubt about the villainy of the man, in another review of the book, in The Times of London, journalist Ian Birrell, who has never set foot in Rwanda, but has nevertheless become yet another expert on the country, headlines his review as the “The Making of A Monster.”

The New York Times review has “a smiling Paul Kagame” responding to the murder of Patrick Karegeya, the former Rwanda head of intelligence. Never mind that there is a widely available film of a stern President Kagame addressing questions about the murder.

The “meticulously” researched book, claims to trace the Rwanda head of state, from his early days, as “a dour rebel intelligence officer, behind the grisly executions of suspected infiltrators…”

READ MORE Rwanda-France: Macron to make an official visit to Kigali

“Far from the charismatic, driven and progress leader he is perceived as by his international supporters” we are told, “Kagame emerges from Wrong’s account as a murderously authoritarian figure…she compares him to Stalin’s notorious secret police chief, Lavrentiy Beria, always able to ‘find the crime to fit the man’.”

One imagines that once the character of the fairy tale villain had been conceived, such neat, exquisite comparisons must have flowed almost unbid. It would have seemed like sheer vandalism to allow the truth to interrupt the admittedly jaundiced muse. A sin the reviewers were clearly determined not to commit.

As with other similar books, journalists Judi Rever’s In Praise of Blood, Anjun Sundaram’s Bad News, the only characteristic Wrong’s Paul Kagame shares with the real man, is the name. This however, is as intended. The objective seems not to try to draw as true a picture of the character of Paul Kagame as possible, but to assassinate that character.

And there is the inevitable “looting of Congolese resources.”

It is telling, the extent to which Western commentators, journalists, politicians, and even the United Nations, have suddenly, obsessively, almost desperately, focused on the alleged “looting of Congolese resources” with every mention of Rwanda.

The rape and pillage of Congo, which continues to this day, begun, in its every horrifying aspect, the moment the first European set foot on its abundantly blessed soil.

What we are never told, is that Rwanda’s incursion into Congo, came about as a direct result of France’s now much chronicled support of the genocidal government of Juvenal Habyarimana.

With the predictable compliance of the congenitally murderous, venal Mobutu Sese Seko, France gave safe conduct to the perpetrators of the Rwanda genocide into the Democratic Republic of Cong (DRC), Zaire, as it was then.

From there, encamped close to the Rwandan border, they regrouped to launch murderous attack, after attack on Rwanda, all the while promising to return, and “finish where they left off.”

The Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) as it was then, now Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF), went into Congo in 1996, only after repeated, fruitless pleas to the International Community, to move the armed insurgents from Rwanda’s demarcation line, to the internationally stipulated fifty kilometres away.

The unceasing reference to the alleged looting of Congolese resources, has always been little more than a red herring.

While for Rwanda, the conflict was always about its own security, even survival, the country’s Western detractors can never see through the density of the diamonds, coltan, gold, and all the other minerals with which creation blessed the land of Congo.

Seemingly unable to conceive of any reason to venture into Congo, other than a hunger for its riches, they continue to shoot murderous glances at Rwanda, for the temerity of venturing towards their buried treasure.

Although her description as “a British authority on Africa” is tad overdone, the reviewers’ breathless tone about Wrong’s book is understandable. She is an experienced journalist, for whom exploring different angles on a familiar theme will come naturally.

None of what they tell us however, is new. Not even the lurid speculation about the death of the first head of the RPF, General Gisa Rwigyema, which especially excited some reviewers.

And there is no mistaking the recurrence of the familiar tropes in the literary tool kit that is apparently essential for any writer who has taken a position against the RPF. Or the voices of “the former members of the RPF closest to Kagame.”

None of the reviewers seem to find it at least a reason for pause, that so much of the book appears to have been all but narrated by disgruntled individuals, many of whom found their Democratic credentials, the moment a date to stand before a judge on charges of corruption, was set for them.

Over the years, news organisations like The Guardian, The Economist, have carried several reports, and features on Rwanda. We must assume that this coverage has now been superseded by the “Untold Story” which they so praise in Wrong’s book.

The Economist and Spectator were even sanguine about entertaining Hutu Power’s most audacious propaganda, that the RPF started the genocide against Tutsi. Except of course, that in their telling, it is never the RPF, it is always Kagame. Kagame the apparently Zeus-like omnipotent malign force, who moves heaven, earth, and any other realm, all by himself.

Nor do the reviewers seem troubled by any knowledge, that the stereotypes about Rwanda, and Rwandans, could accurately be labelled, courtesy of Rwanda genocide ideology archives.

What to make of The Spectator’s acceptance of Wrong’s thesis that Paul Kagame is responsible for the genocide against the Tutsi?

“She places the blame, devastatingly, at the feet of the tall, thin, reedy-voiced Kagame, suggesting….the leader routinely labelled in the West as the man who ended the genocide, might actually also have started it.”

Some charity to the reviewer here, and take him more for fool than knave. This for him is clearly new information.

But what of Wrong, who surely must know that she was regurgitating the Hutu Power line, virtually verbatim?

Rwandans we are told “pride” themselves on being deceitful, liars. The truth is in fact the exact opposite.

In this, Rwandans are no different from most other human societies. They ascribe to themselves the most admired universal values, up to which few individuals among them, ever live.

In Rwanda, far from valuing deceit, to be “inyangamugayo” literally one who abhors dishonour, is the highest accolade that can be paid to any individual.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Since we are also left in no doubt about how “meticulously” the book was well researched, we must assume that if not the reviewers, the writer at least, well understood the origin of these myths about Rwandans as liars, deceitful, duplicitous, generally not to be trusted.

In their effort to gain control not only of Rwandan territory, but the very soul of Rwandan society, the Belgian colonisers, always through the Catholic Church, led by the White Fathers, followed a carefully calculated strategy of divide and rule.

For their refusal to be overawed by the perceived superiority of the European, Rwandans were regarded as “cunning” “deceitful” “prideful”, all the deadly sins against which the White Fathers preached every Sunday.

The ideology was handed to selected Hutu intellectuals, who grasped the opportunity to manipulate a largely illiterate population for their own ends. The Hutu Power malignancy was incubated in Seminaries.

Almost all the Hutu Power ideologues, from Joseph Habyarimana Gitera, in his 1959 so called Hutu Commandments, which were to be echoed by Hassan Ngeze’s own version in 1990, were committed to their Catholic faith, a commitment surpassed only by the intense, visceral hatred of their neighbours.

The anti Tutsi tropes have now come full circle. From the West, into the minds of venal, self seeking Rwandans, back to the West, directly from Rwanda’s genocide ideologues, into the minds of the likes of Michela Wrong.

All the reviews are quick to head off any conclusion to genocide denial that might be aimed at Wrong. Unhelpfully however, their defence is couched in the very stereotypes they seek to disavow.

“Wrong has already been accused on social media of becoming a ‘genocide denier’” complains The Guardian solicitously, “the standard accusation levelled at critics of Kagame.”

Well, not quite. Standard or otherwise, it is mostly not an accusation levelled at “critics of Kagame.” What it is, is an accusation made against genocide deniers, of whom there are many, whose number is growing, and whose denial is amplified in these reviews, in praise of Wrong’s book.

The Guardian reviewer goes on, “she (Wrong) has no doubt that genocide occurred, only that it hid a more complex picture…” Ah yes. We should not be quick to judge, the genocide was more complex, there is an “Untold Story” we do not understand.

We must again be charitable to the reviewer here, for he most likely knew not of what he was echoing. He may be innocent, or ignorant of the glaring fact that there, write large, was the mass murderers’ “Untold Story” weaved to come their aid, in the effort to deny their crimes, now helpfully publicised in the pages of The Guardian.

And if, as is now well established, that genocide denial is not necessarily just the direct refutation of the genocide itself, but also suggesting that there was a rationale for it, including blaming the victims, then, yes, Wrong’s book does indeed engage in genocide denial.

It is in The Spectator however, that clearly inadvertently, if carelessly, we get a full hearted perpetuation of Hutu Power Propaganda. And where predictably, we are also treated to every Western cliché and stereotype about Africa, and Africans.

The magazine was once edited by now Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose opinion on colonialism in Africa, is that “the continent might be a blot, but it is not a blot upon our conscience. The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge anymore.”

The Spectator’s reviewer does not really consider Rwanda, as a particular country, or society. He sees a benighted Africa, with Rwanda as a prime example.

“When I hear Rwanda” he writes, “I think of a diabolical humanitarian crisis that seems to have raged on for years: the worst-case scenario of what happens when colonisers leave, and ethnic enmities flare.”

What, one wonders, would The Spectator make of the scenario, as in the case of Rwanda, where “ethnic enmities” were unheard of, until the colonisers arrived there? What if the “diabolical” crises were the result not of the leaving, but of the coming of the colonisers?

Taking their cue from the book, the reviewers of course focus on international aid, and why it should be denied to Rwanda, or at the very least, be used as leverage to punish the country.

The reviews bemoan that the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will be in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, giving the country international attention and legitimacy.

The Spectator is unable to resist a little fabrication for colour to drive the point home.

Kigali, we are told, is advertised to the Commonwealth Heads of Government, by their “Tutsi host” as the “Davos of Africa.”

The notion of the reticent, self-effacing Paul Kagame, bombastically boasting about his city, is risible at best.

What is most striking about the reviews, is that Wrong’s book is regarded as gospel. She has tried, judged Rwanda, and there is an end to it. All are guilty.

The reality is that this is not a book about Rwanda, the RPF, or least of all, the Rwanda head of state, Paul Kagame.

It is about one skilful journalist, tendentiously stringing together well-worn allegations, largely from individuals with axes to grind, all seasoned with suppositions, insinuations, and presented as original work.

Like Jude Rever before her, we are told that this is a “brave” book. The clear implication is that anyone revealing the hidden truth about Rwanda, could be murdered, any moment, by Rwandan agents, who apparently stalk the world, in search of courageous truth tellers to silence.

Wrong’s main theme is the murder, of the former head of Rwandan of intelligence, Patrick Karegeya, in a South African hotel room.

She has determined that Rwanda, or rather ‘Kagame’ was responsible for the murder. We are assured there would be incontrovertible evidence, were the government of South Africa not suppressing it to shield Rwanda.

Recordings of alleged Rwanda agents instructing the would-be assassins in methods of murder, are brandished as damning proof.

All of which ignores the fact that relations between Rwanda and South Africa, deteriorated to the point of tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats, because South Africa did jump to the conclusion advanced by Wrong. Rwanda’s position was that all evidence should be investigated, and any suspects brought before the courts.

It has now become the norm to quote the undoubtedly harsh words from President Kagame, about the murder of Karegeya, during which he denied any involvement in the murder, but adds that he wished Rwanda had done it.

Oddly, this is always interpreted as an admission of guilt. One review claimed “Rwandan ministers” speak ill of Karegeya.

A total of two officials commented on Karegeya’s murder. President Kagame himself, and then Minister of Defence, General James Kabarebe.

So much has been made of these comments, that it is worth putting them into perspective.

The Rwanda National Congress (RNC) founded by Karegeya, and former head of the Rwanda armed forces, General Kayumba Nyamwasa, was alleged to have been involved in a spate of grenade attacks in Kigali, between 2009-12.

In launching these attacks, the RNC stood accused of cooperating with the so called Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) an armed group, composed of the former Rwandan army, and Interahamwe militias, who spearheaded the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Karegeya and Kayumba stood with the RPF, in the fight against the perpetrators of genocide. To then form an alliance with the FDLR, in attacks on Rwanda, which left ordinary people dead, or maimed, was regarded by their former brothers in arms, including Paul Kagame, and James Kabarebe, as an unspeakable betrayal. The no doubt hurtful comments, were spoken from hurt.

Wrong’s book is a reminder that there is a great need for a book about the RPF, written without any agendas, with the truth as the only objective. Until then, we remain witnesses to attempt after attempt to rewrite history. Do Not Disturb being only the latest.