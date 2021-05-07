DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

DRC: Tshisekedi takes a gamble on security in North Kivu and Ituri

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala
Posted on Friday, 7 May 2021 18:59

An Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldier walks along a road after Islamist rebel group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked area around Mukoko village
A FARDC soldier walks along a road after rebels from the ADF attacked area around Mukoko village, North Kivu province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

As the political storm begins to subside, DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi has launched a vast military operation that aims to “totally eradicate insecurity” in eastern DRC. However, his strategy raises many concerns.

As of 6 May, the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, whose populations have been subjected to attacks by violent armed groups, will come under military control.

Civilian authorities and governments in these provinces will be replaced by officers from the army and national police. In addition, military courts will replace civilian bodies. These measures, which are radical to say the least, were decreed by DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi as part of the state of siege that he decided to establish in these two battered provinces and which are in force for a renewable period of 30 days.

  • General Luboya Nkashama — a former member of the RCD Goma, a Rwandan-backed rebel movement that once controlled the province – has taken over as governor of North Kivu;
  • Divisional commissioner Alonga Boni Benjamin has become its deputy governor;
  • General Constant Ndima Kongba — a former member of Jean-Pierre Bemba’s Mouvement de Libération du Congo, which was formerly supported by Uganda —  has been appointed governor of Ituri. He will be assisted by divisional commissioner Ekuka Lipopo.
