DRC: Tshisekedi takes a gamble on security in North Kivu and Ituri

As of 6 May, the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, whose populations have been subjected to attacks by violent armed groups, will come under military control.

Civilian authorities and governments in these provinces will be replaced by officers from the army and national police. In addition, military courts will replace civilian bodies. These measures, which are radical to say the least, were decreed by DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi as part of the state of siege that he decided to establish in these two battered provinces and which are in force for a renewable period of 30 days.