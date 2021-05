A former Spanish colony, Western Sahara was immediately annexed by Morocco in 1975, at the same time the indigenous people of Sahrawi claimed it as their own. This culminated in the creation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in 1976, led by the Polisario Front.

In 1984, the African Union recognised Western Sahara’s independence and membership into the union, with Morocco leaving the organisation in protest. But in the eyes of many, Morocco’s annexation is considered a form of colonisation.

An insurgency of nearly 20 years ended in 1991 with a UN-brokered truce and the promise of a referendum on independence that has yet to take place.