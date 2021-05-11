DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

panic buy

Nigeria’s Governors are trying out state police and vigilantes. Will it work?

By Jude Michael
Posted on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 08:33

Nigeria Students Kidnapped
Nigerian soldiers drive past Government Science secondary school in Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility Tuesday for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria's northern Katsina State last week in one of the largest such attacks in years, raising fears of a growing wave of violence in the region. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

With President Muhammadu Buhari appearing increasingly helpless in containing violence from spiralling out of control in northwestern Nigeria, the country's governors realise they are on their own. Their solution is local security forces, but who will pay for it? And might it incite more violence rather than bring about peace?


On 17 February 2021, as students of the Government Science College (GSC) in north-central Niger State slept, they were woken up at midnight by gunshots fired by over 50 bandits who strolled into the school that had no fence but just a single guard as its security layer.

After operating for about three hours in the school without any resistance, despite a police station located less than three kilometres away, the armed gunmen took 42 people hostage — mostly schoolboys averagely aged 15 — and found their way back into the forest.

In the following days, President Buhari was in a fury, and time was running out.

READ MORE Nigeria’s VP Osinbajo cannot blame the country’s implosion on the ‘silence of the elite’

In search of help, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello deployed a local vigilante group into the forests to track and rescue the captives. Their support eventually helped release the school children after ten days in captivity. Now, the governor, like many of his counterparts, is mobilising local security and vigilante groups as the federal police now seem overwhelmed to tackle rising violent crimes.

Vigilantism flourishes with governors’ support

According to the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence security firm, 590 Nigerians were killed in violent attacks recorded in April 2021, with just five states spared.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics