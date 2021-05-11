Nigeria’s Governors are trying out state police and vigilantes. Will it work?

On 17 February 2021, as students of the Government Science College (GSC) in north-central Niger State slept, they were woken up at midnight by gunshots fired by over 50 bandits who strolled into the school that had no fence but just a single guard as its security layer.

After operating for about three hours in the school without any resistance, despite a police station located less than three kilometres away, the armed gunmen took 42 people hostage — mostly schoolboys averagely aged 15 — and found their way back into the forest.

In the following days, President Buhari was in a fury, and time was running out.

In search of help, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello deployed a local vigilante group into the forests to track and rescue the captives. Their support eventually helped release the school children after ten days in captivity. Now, the governor, like many of his counterparts, is mobilising local security and vigilante groups as the federal police now seem overwhelmed to tackle rising violent crimes.

Vigilantism flourishes with governors’ support

According to the Lagos-based SBM Intelligence security firm, 590 Nigerians were killed in violent attacks recorded in April 2021, with just five states spared.