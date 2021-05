Progress on the license, which has been under discussion for two years, has been “painfully slow” amid a “rocky” political landscape, Quartermaine tells The Africa Report from Subiaco in western Australia.

Perseus, which trades on the Australian stock exchange, operates gold mines at Sissingué and Yaouré in Côte d’Ivoire, and Edikan in Ghana. Fimbiasso is a satellite deposit outside the existing Sissingué exploitation permit, but within trucking distance of the Sissingué mill. The company’s plans for Sissingué include hauling gold from Fimbiasso to the mill for processing towards the end of this year.

Securing the license is “a matter of urgency” Quartermaine says. “We would like to have the license issued right now.” Options to delay the start-up of Fimbiasso are being considered due to the hold-up, he adds.