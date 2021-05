This is part 4 of a 5-part series

Many Egyptians are talking about these the likely prospect of going to war to safeguard the country’s access to Nile River water resources and to salvage whatever is left of its reputation.

On social media, many internet users have been sharing a picture of Anubis, the god of death, along with the message: “If the river’s level drops, let all the Pharaoh’s soldiers hurry and return only after the liberation of the Nile.”