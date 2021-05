Hellen Adong still vividly remembers the events of 29 April 2004. On that evening, about 30 members of the Lord’s Resistance Army (Joseph Kony’s LRA) burst into the Odek camp in northern Uganda, where between 2,000 and 3,000 displaced people were living. Some of the attackers were less than 15 years old.

As soon as she heard the first gunshots, Adong fled to her house with her children. But an LRA soldier managed to break down the door and forced her out. She was abducted for 24 hours and eventually returned home. One of her children, a newborn baby who was too overwhelmed by her absence, died a few days later.

In total, 10 civilians were killed during this attack and about 40 were abducted. Adong is one of the 130 or so people who testified at Dominic Ongwen’s trial before the International Criminal Court (ICC), which opened on 6 December 2016.

Commander of the rebel group

The ICC judges established that the men who attacked the Odek camp were acting under Ongwen’s orders, who was 29 years old at the time. He had organised the assault as well as ordered the abductions and looting.

According to the court, Ongwen himself was following orders from Kony, who believed that the people of Odek should be punished “for their lack of support for the LRA.”