Kenya/Somalia: Is thawing of relations a major win for Qatar?

In interest of good neighborliness, FGS resumes Diplomatic ties with 🇰🇪 based on mutual benefit & respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-external interference, peaceful co-existence & equality. 🇸🇴&🇰🇪 Presidents thnk Emir of Qatar for his good offices in this regard.
— Abdirashid M. Hashi (@MrDuqa) May 6, 2021
Angola: Has President Lourenço delivered an ‘economic miracle’?
When João Lourenço’s took over as president, it marked a turning point in Angolan history. In September 2017, after 38 years of rule by José ... Eduardo dos Santos, he took the reins as president of Africa’s second biggest oil producer. And with that, inherited a Herculean project of turning around the country.