Kenya/Somalia: Is thawing of relations a major win for Qatar?

In separate statements on Thursday 6 May, both Mogadishu and Nairobi confirmed that they would be restoring ties “in keeping with the interests of good neighbourliness”.

In interest of good neighborliness, FGS resumes Diplomatic ties with 🇰🇪 based on mutual benefit & respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-external interference, peaceful co-existence & equality. 🇸🇴&🇰🇪 Presidents thnk Emir of Qatar for his good offices in this regard. — Abdirashid M. Hashi (@MrDuqa) May 6, 2021

Tit for tat

In 2019, Kenya recalled its ambassador to Somalia after the latter started the process to auction off oil and gas blocks in a disputed maritime zone.

Nairobi accused Mogadishu of “betrayal” over the maritime dispute, and “inciting hostility” to its citizens and troops in the country.