On 4 May, Mahamat Zene Bada officially went on the offensive. The secretary-general of the Mouvement Patriotique du Salut (MPS, in power before former president Idriss Déby Itno’s death) sent a memo to Mahamat Idriss Déby, head of the National Transitional Council (NTC) and son of the deceased head of state. In it, he “demanded” – in the name of his party – that the members of the current transitional government not be allowed to run in the next elections.