Recent ructions within the ANC came to a head this week when Magashule reacted to his suspension by attempting to suspend President Ramaphosa.

For now, Ramaphosa has the upper hand, and the markets reacted positively to events.

The Ramaphosa ultimatum

He had given ANC officials charged with corruption a deadline of 30 April to step down. Magashule was the highest-ranking target on the list, and has had a combative relationship with the President’s allies.