Overpriced digital loans in Kenya have become a “huge burden to the consumer” during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Kellie Charlotte, a financial analyst with Maitri Capital in Nairobi. Lack of regulation has left some digital lending apps charging annualized interest rates of between 150% and 500%, she says.

In January 2020, Opera, a provider of short-term mobile loans in Kenya, Nigeria and India which trades on Nasdaq, rejected claims by Hindenburg Research that annual lending rates alleged to range from 365% to 876% were predatory.

