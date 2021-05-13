DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

succession planning

Uganda: Museveni’s son Muhoozi being manoeuvred into place

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Thursday, 13 May 2021 18:16

Ugandan Special Forces Group (SFG) Brigadier Muhoozi Kainerugaba, centre, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, at the Kasenyi SFG camp, east of Kampala in Uganda on 16 Aug 2012. (AP Photo/Uganda Presidency, File)

Birthdays rarely trend on social media in Uganda. But when Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni turned 47 on Sunday 24 April 2021, a hashtag celebrating his birthday went viral all weekend. Many who sent him birthday wishes added this line: “my next president 2026” or “my next Commander in Chief.” 

The birthday hashtag came with two others: #MuhooziProject and #MK2026. The Muhoozi project one has been around for almost a decade.

Museveni’s son is currently Commander of the Special Forces Command, a 10,000-strong battalion most recently deployed against supporters of Museveni’s presidential rival, Bobi Wine.

 Origins of the term ‘Muhoozi project’

An army general, David Sejusa Tinyefuza coined the term in 2013, alleging that there was such a project, and senior army officers opposed to it were at risk of being assassinated.

Tinyefuza spent more than a year in self-imposed exile in Britain. But he was later was arrested for insubordination in 2016. Unrepentant, since 2014, he remains unretired but with no deployment.

READ MORE Uganda's succession drama that sent a general into hiding

Following publication of the Muhoozi project story in 2013, an 11 day siege took place. Daily Monitor, the leading independent newspaper in Uganda, and Red Pepper, then an indefatigable tabloid (recently morphed into a government propaganda mouthpiece) sent shock waves across the industry.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics