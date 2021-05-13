Uganda: Museveni’s son Muhoozi being manoeuvred into place

The birthday hashtag came with two others: #MuhooziProject and #MK2026. The Muhoozi project one has been around for almost a decade.

Museveni’s son is currently Commander of the Special Forces Command, a 10,000-strong battalion most recently deployed against supporters of Museveni’s presidential rival, Bobi Wine.

Origins of the term ‘Muhoozi project’

An army general, David Sejusa Tinyefuza coined the term in 2013, alleging that there was such a project, and senior army officers opposed to it were at risk of being assassinated.

Tinyefuza spent more than a year in self-imposed exile in Britain. But he was later was arrested for insubordination in 2016. Unrepentant, since 2014, he remains unretired but with no deployment.

READ MORE Uganda's succession drama that sent a general into hiding

Following publication of the Muhoozi project story in 2013, an 11 day siege took place. Daily Monitor, the leading independent newspaper in Uganda, and Red Pepper, then an indefatigable tabloid (recently morphed into a government propaganda mouthpiece) sent shock waves across the industry.