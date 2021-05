The death of Chad’s former president Idriss Déby Itno surprised everyone, from the stunned streets of N’Djamena to the highest summits of African states.

For three weeks, one question had been fuelling many conversations between African presidents. Two heads of state from the Economic Community of West African States expressed their surprise on numerous occasions, in private, about the circumstances surrounding Déby’s death.

A leader from Central Africa also expressed bewilderment. They all wondered how Chad’s former president could have died from wounds received on the front line from rebel troops.