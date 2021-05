This is another setback for the Kabila household. Zoe Kabila was dismissed on 6 May by the provincial assembly of Tanganyika, in Katanga.

Although he was the subject of a motion of censure, which was signed by 13 members of this assembly, he did not appear before the representatives to defend himself. Most of them are close to Moïse Katumbi, the former governor of Katanga, who supports President Tshisekedi.

Zoe Kabila has been in Kinshasa for several weeks. According to someone close to him, he regularly goes there to see his family. Until recently, he was waiting there – according to his entourage – until an appointment with the head of state was available.