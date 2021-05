This is part 3 of a 6-part series.

The television series O Banquete (The Feast) made its début in late 2020 on TPA, an Angolan public channel. Since then, it has created quite a stir in the country. Taking an accusatory tone and revealing incriminating documents, the 12-part series shows “how a minority of Angolans enriched themselves by embezzling public money” – that “minority” being well-known people like Isabel dos Santos and Manuel Vicente.

For some, the very existence of a programme that would have been unthinkable a few years back is a sign of the progress President João Lourenço, nicknamed “JLo”, has made in anti-corruption efforts. For others, it is a ham-fisted attempt to obscure the anti-corruption crusade’s shortcomings.

These observers see his efforts as veering on a settling of political scores and think they don’t give the courts a chance to do their job. One thing is certain, and that is the crusade José Eduardo dos Santos’s successor has undertaken has revived the old demons of an entire country and the party that governs it, the Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola (MPLA).

JLo’s anti-corruption drive got off to an energetic start. Fighting corruption had been a core issue in his presidential campaign, but when he took office in September 2017, it became a top priority.

In the span of a few months, the leader made a series of dramatic moves, including dismissing the former president’s eldest daughter, Isabel dos Santos, who faced criticism over the way she ran the state oil company Sonangol; firing her half-brother, José Filomeno dos Santos, then head of Angola’s sovereign wealth fund and under suspicion of embezzlement; and showing the door to a host of senior officials accused of fraud.