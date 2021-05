Renaldo D’Souza, head of research at Sterling Capital in Nairobi, points to the fact that Kenya’s nine largest banks account for 90% of the banking sector’s capital and reserves. Banks that are unable to meet the minimum capital requirements and reserves are “potential targets for takeovers by middle-sized and large banks,” he says.

D’Souza calculates that large and medium-sized banks account for 92% of total weighted market share. “This makes a case for about 20-25 banks,” he says.