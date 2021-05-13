DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

Liberia: Why did George Weah’s bodyguard commit suicide?

By The Africa Report
Posted on Thursday, 13 May 2021 11:31

President Weah © Cyrille Choupas for JAMG

A string of mysterious deaths of officials with links to the Liberian presidency under George Weah, has sparked confusion and fear in the country.

There is an increasing atmosphere of fear in Liberia, with growing unease about George Weah’s harsh rule, and the consequences of speaking out against him.

Now is his fourth year, people no longer talk about Weah’s winning platform of ‘pro-poor change’ , but rather about the growing atmosphere of fear. Some even refer to the dark days of  President Samuel Kanyon Doe’s regime just before Liberia collapsed into civil war in the late 1980s.

Latest incident

Melvin Earley, an Executive Protective Services agent and one of Weah’s closest bodyguards reportedly committed suicide on 19 February behind the house Weah was staying in on a trip to Tappita, Nimba County. Earley was under suspicion for disloyalty within the presidential circle.

  • The government stated his death as suicide, without carrying out a post-mortem. However his family, upon seeing his body, rejects this claim, saying he appeared to have been shot in the abdomen, the chest, and the head.
