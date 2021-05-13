Liberia: Why did George Weah’s bodyguard commit suicide?

There is an increasing atmosphere of fear in Liberia, with growing unease about George Weah’s harsh rule, and the consequences of speaking out against him.

Now is his fourth year, people no longer talk about Weah’s winning platform of ‘pro-poor change’ , but rather about the growing atmosphere of fear. Some even refer to the dark days of President Samuel Kanyon Doe’s regime just before Liberia collapsed into civil war in the late 1980s.

Latest incident

Melvin Earley, an Executive Protective Services agent and one of Weah’s closest bodyguards reportedly committed suicide on 19 February behind the house Weah was staying in on a trip to Tappita, Nimba County. Earley was under suspicion for disloyalty within the presidential circle.