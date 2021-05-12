DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

Nana Akufo-Addo, Cyril Ramaphosa, João Lourenço… Who will attend the summit on the African economy in Paris?

By Benjamin Roger
Posted on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 18:31

Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, November 16, 2020. Francois Grivelet for JAMG

A summit to support African economies hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic will be held in France on May 18. Here is the list of confirmed guests.

The objective of the summit is to trigger massive financial support to African countries, including through special drawing rights granted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and to lay the foundations for a new cycle of growth on the continent (in recession in 2020, a first in twenty-five years). The issue of debt cancellation for African countries will also be addressed.

Most of the African and European heads of state and government who published an opinion piece calling for international support for the continent in Jeune Afrique and the Financial Times on 15 April  2020, will be present in Paris. Other leaders will also be present. Many heads of state from the continent are expected to attend the summit, alongside Emmanuel Macron.

Dinner at the Élysée

Those who are confirmed to attend: Félix Tshisekedi, Alassane Ouattara, Macky Sall, Muhammadu Buhari, Paul Kagame, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, Bah N’Daw, Nana Akufo-Addo, Cyril Ramaphosa, João Lourenço, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, Filipe Nyusi, Sahle-Work Zewde, Abdallah Hamdok, Kaïs Saïed or Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. All are invited to a dinner at the Élysée Palace on the eve of the summit, May 17.

