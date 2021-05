This is part 4 of a 6-part series

Since João Lourenço took office as president of Angola, the Dos Santos family’s power has been severely curtailed. This break with the past has produced winners and losers, shaking up the power structure within the president’s party, the Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola (MPLA). With Angola’s political and economic landscape in full flux, we take stock of a revolution that is far from over.

The winners