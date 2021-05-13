Côte d’Ivoire’s PM Patrick Achi evacuated to France for medical tests

Achi, who was just recently sworn in as the country’s new Prime Minister, on 26 March had been complaining of severe fatigue.

To date, Achi’s state of health is not a cause for concern to the presidency.

But on 8 May he collapsed at his residence in Abidjan. He was treated in the economic capital for two days before President Ouattara decided to have him transferred to France as a precaution.

He is is scheduled to return to Abidjan by the end of the weekend. The presidential plane, the Gulfstream, remains in Paris ready to bring him back.

In the meantime, the weekly council of ministers has been postponed.

A string of ill PMs

But Achi’s evacuation to France for medical testing is the third time a PM is flown to Europe for health concerns.

PM Hamed Bakayoko came to Germany on 18 February 2021 for health issues (and consequently died).

Bakayoko was chosen to replace PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly (AGC), Ouattara’s designated dauphin, who on 8 July 2020, died suddenly in Abidjan after falling ill in the middle of a council of ministers meeting.

He had flown to France earlier in the year on 2 May, for medical tests.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the on-going problem of many of Africa’s political elite hightailing it to Europe or Asia for medical assistance.

