On 28 March at Mohammed V airport in Casablanca, Mustapha Bakkoury presented his passport and ticket to Dubai. The agent at the fast-track counter immediately recognised the VIP.

As soon as he scanned the travel document, the border control system announced “SIM: Sortie Interdite du Maroc” (Prohibited from Leaving Morocco). It may have reminded Masen’s CEO of how he had felt when he was sacked from his position as general manager of the Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG) 12 years earlier. This moment was so much worse than that.

The “Mohammed VI generation”