Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination woes present a pandemic paradox

Paris conference key for Sudan’s transition and unlocking its economy
Sudan will be in the international spotlight on 17 May at a high-level conference in Paris hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in support of ... its fledgling democratic transition. This important moment is intended to signal Sudan’s reintegration into the international community, following its removal from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST) in 2020. It is also an opportunity for Sudan to rebrand itself and tell the world that it is open for business.