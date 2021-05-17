DRC: The cobalt corrective – will the market continue to adapt?

This in turn led to worries that the global shift to electric vehicles would be undermined by a scarcity of this crucial mineral. As prices started stabilising in April, we now can analyse the current market drivers and decide what strategy the extractive industry should adapt to fuel the energy transition sustainably.

Cobalt, a mineral with an electric blue colour known to human civilisation since ancient times, is used today to store electricity in the most efficient manner. As a reliable cathode material, it is a crucial component of lithium-ion batteries, used to power almost everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric cars.

As the world is transiting from fossil fuels towards much greener power sources, energy storage through batteries will be more and more important. This has led to a steadily increasing demand for cobalt that is projected to continue for decades to come.

READ MORE DRC: Gécamines takes over the artisanal cobalt mining sector

Cobalt reserves, however, are estimated at 7.1m tonnes, enough to meet the demand for many decades. What led the consultancies and commentators like Wood Mackenzie to warn about a pending crunch and fears of ‘peak cobalt’ was the combination of steadily increasing demand from batteries and electric vehicles on one side, and concerns about how most cobalt is produced on the other.