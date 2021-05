After the scandals surrounding the ‘100-Days Programme’, will the Bukanga Lonzo agroindustrial park case go to trial?

Augustin Matata Ponyo, who was the DRC’s prime minister at the time of this project, returned to Kinshasa on the afternoon of 9 May. By doing so, he cut short his stay in Guinea where his consultancy firm, Congo Challenge, has a contract with the presidency.

$205m disappeared