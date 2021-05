Doha’s proposed investment fund, which has an initial capital base of $2bn, will be used to finance infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa.

On a visit to Kigali in December 2019, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani approached Donald Kaberuka, former president of the African Development Bank and current managing partner of the Southbridge investment bank, to ask for advice on how to structure this fund.