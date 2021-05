The report is short (28 pages), but the figures are impressive. According to the calculations of the coalition Le Congo n’est pas à vendre (CNPAV), which has made Dan Gertler one of its main targets, the ‘dubious’ mining and oil contracts between Kinshasa and the Israeli businessman could result in a loss of revenue of at least $3.71bn for the Congolese state.

Hemorrhage

According to the investigators, who relied on an analysis of public financial data between 2003 and 2021, the DRC has already “lost $1.95bn in revenue”. If nothing is done to stop this haemorrhage, “an additional $1.76bn in royalties could be lost to the state between 2021 and 2039,” the report says.

A close friend of former President Joseph Kabila, Dan Gertler, who built his fortune in the Congolese mining sector — where his interests range from copper to diamonds — has been the target of numerous criticisms and accusations in recent months.