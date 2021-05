When a European or Chinese turbine exporter wants to be sure that he will be paid by his African client – who also wants to know if the goods are on the boat – or when a Kenyan flower producer wants reassurance that they have been paid by the Amsterdam-based wholesaler who wants to be certain that the roses are on the plane, they turn to their banks.

One bank for the importer, another to the exporter and a third ‘confirming’ bank issues and guarantees the letters of credit, document collection, etc.