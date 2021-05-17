Sudan confirms $1.5bn bridge loan from France to clear IMF arrears

The announcement follows a bridge loan from the US to clear $1.15bn in arrears with the World Bank, and a deal with the UK and European countries to clear a $425m backlog with the African Development Bank.

France’s economy minister Bruno Le Maire said the country would support Sudan in its quest for debt relief, including fresh concessionary loans, as it works to rebuild the banking sector after three decades of sanctions and isolation from the global financial system.

“We have worked with Sudan’s central bank, stress-testing each Sudanese financial institution to map the impact of currency liberalisation,” said Le Maire.