Professor Said Aboud, chair of the task force, presented a report to President Hassan on Monday 17 May at State House in Dar es Salaam.

In its report, the committee says the government should use WHO-approved vaccines. It advised the government to take more actions to tackle the third Covid-19 wave.

“The committee has advised the government and recommended that Tanzania provide information on the presence of the disease as well as take steps to strengthen all preventive measures to prevent the threat of the third wave of virus,” said Aboud in a televised address aired live by the national broadcaster TBC.