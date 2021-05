The company is seeking a co-investor to expand its capacity in Ethiopia, where it already has a stake in Habesha Cement, van Wijnen says from Johannesburg. The operation is “performing well” but fresh capital will be needed to expand, van Wijnen says.

Existing cement production in Ethiopia is outstripped by demand. In 2019, domestic producers supplied about 8.9m tonnes of the 12m tonnes needed, according to the Chemical and Construction Inputs Development Institute.