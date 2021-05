In fact, Chad has been threatened with sanctions ever since its military transition government was established following the death of President Idriss Déby Itno.

Debate raged within the PSC between Anglophones and Francophones. The former, notably Southern African countries (Lesotho, Malawi), were in favour of AU sanctions and initially had the tacit support of Algeria, which represented North Africa along with Egypt. However, the French-speaking West African (Senegal, Benin) and Central African blocs (notably Burundi) argued for leniency.

Valuable Nigerian support