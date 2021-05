Muzito, an ally of Fayulu, has held the position of platform coordinator since April 12. It is a position he shares with Moïse Katumbi, the former governor of Katanga. Despite Katumbi rallying for Union Sacrée, the new coalition formed to support President Tshisekedi, he has never officially left the opposition.

In this new configuration of Congolese politics, Muzito is determined to be active on the ground with proposals to reform the Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante and demonstrate against violence meted out to civilians in the east. He is launching multiple initiatives alongside Fayulu, a former 2018 presidential candidate.

Muzito talks to us about power struggles within Lamuka, formation of Tshisekedi’s new government and preparation for the 2023 elections.

Since April 12, Lamuka has had two coordinators: Katumbi and yourself. How do you get out of this imbroglio?

Muzito: We do not have to look for a solution to a problem that does not exist. Moïse Katumbi and Jean-Pierre Bemba have abandoned our objectives to support a regime that has confiscated democracy. They cannot be in power with their party and in the resistance with us. They have to make a choice.