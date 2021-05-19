DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

E-commerce Strategy

South Africa’s Zulzi seeks funds to expand dark store network

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 07:44

Zulzi is betting that Covid-19 will mean a lasting shift away from shopping malls towards dark stores. (AP Photo)

South African grocery delivery marketplace Zulzi is seeking to raise 100m rand (US$7m) to extend its network of “dark stores” nationwide, CEO Vutlharhi Valoyi tells The Africa Report.

Dark stores are warehouses from which customers can order fresh food, alcohol and over-the-counter medication online.

Zulzi, which started in 2016, currently has three such stores in Johannesburg and Pretoria. Valoyi plans to open five new dark stores in Cape Town and four in Durban in the next two to three months, irrespective of the fundraising, he says from Johannesburg.

Raising the money, which could be done through a mixture of debt and equity financing, would allow the company to reach its target of 50 rented dark stores nationwide, including in smaller South African cities, by the end of the year. Valoyi aims to raise the money in the next three months.

