Did Tshisekedi really believe that the building could collapse as quickly as it had been erected? In mid-April, the day after the new government was announced, the Union Sacrée, which was the mega-coalition that he had set up four months previously, was having to contend with a lot of disappointed members.

After several weeks of intense negotiations, 56 ministers of Sama Lukonde Kyenge’s proposed government were retained. As expected, many of them were rejected, some of whom had already prepared their acceptance speech. A rebellion was already being organised, led mostly by members of the alliance Front Commun pour le Congo (FCC). This clique of “revolutionaries” was demanding a reorganisation of the government as they felt that they had been shortchanged given the crucial rule they had played in overthrowing Kabila’s government.

Behind the scenes, concern was mounting and Tshisekedi was working to clear the air. “At this stage, if we include the rebels and the opposition, this government has no chance of succeeding,” said a worried heavyweight within the coalition the day after an exchange with the head of state.