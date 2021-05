Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, Bah N’Daw, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Mohamed Bazoum met with their foreign ministers on 17 May at The Peninsula Paris hotel. On the Chad side, Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacké was present.

This is the first meeting of the G5 Sahel presidents since their informal meeting on the sidelines of the funeral of Idriss Déby Itno on 23 April. They wished to reassure themselves once again of Chad’s commitment, despite the transition that is still to last seventeen months.

Emergency summit

Pahimi Padacké reaffirmed N’Djamena’s desire to maintain its position within this organisation – and he repeated this same message to the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, with whom he met on the morning of 18 May.