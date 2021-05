At the start of May, the minister of works and transport, General Katumba Wamala, sent home senior managers of Uganda National Airline Company Limited, which runs the state-owned Uganda Airlines. Those on the list include the company’s chief executive officer, Cornwell Muleya, who is on a 90-day suspension.

The entire company board of directors was also asked to step aside.

The minister insists that managers were not suspended but asked to take accumulated leave. It’s an opportunity to ‘test the competence of their juniors who are now in charge’, he said when asked about the rationale of sending all senior managers on leave.

And the minister has indirectly admitted that there is an investigation. “Yes, we may be taking this time to look at how they have been doing business,” he said. The minister, however, declined to divulge the nature of the probe.

So what went wrong?