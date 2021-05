Maï-Ndombe

57-year-old Jules Alingete Key is originally from Kutu, in the province of Maï-Ndombe. His cousin Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya, who previously served as Kinshasa’s archbishop, also comes from this area. The head of the IGF nevertheless considers himself to be ‘a true Kinshasa man’.

IGF

Key was appointed head of the DRC’s Inspection Générale des Finances (IGF) on 1 July 2020. His job is to closely monitor public spending, financial authorities, tax services, state enterprises and all provincial governments.

Key knows every aspect of this agency attached to the presidency; he joined the IGF on 4 January 1989 as a trainee inspector. He was made an inspector in 2000, before former president Joseph Kabila appointed him as inspector general of finances in 2010. Key has worked in several government departments as a chartered accountant, tax specialist and business climate expert.

Classmates

Key graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Kinshasa’s faculty of economics in 1988. Several of the country’s current top leaders were his classmates. They include: