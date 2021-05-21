Kenya and the art of voter demotivation

Every post or live event on the IMF’s page was attracting a dozen hundreds of comments under the hashtag #StopLoaningKenya. They argued that funds from previous loans had either been stolen or misappropriated by the government, and had only led to more taxation and more corruption. The decentralised yet organically coordinated campaign went even further, with the IMF’s app on Google Play Store receiving a barrage of one-star ratings from Kenyans, along with even more comments and negative reviews.
For a few furious weeks in April this year, Kenyans online took on the IMF, campaigning against a scheduled $2.3bn loan to Kenya. It began as a rather ordinary online petition - started by one Jefferson Murrey (who signed the campaign as ‘Weary Kenyan Taxpayer’) - which garnered more than 200,000 signatures in 48 hours, but quickly morphed into an even bigger digital campaign, with Kenyans flooding the comments section of the IMF’s Facebook page, urging the organisation to cancel the loan.