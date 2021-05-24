The country’s treasury said in April that it is in talks with Rothschild & Co. to advise on a eurobond sale in the first half of this year. The bond sale is likely to be combined with a full or partial tender offer for the existing $750m 2025 bond to extend the maturity of its debts, according to research from Mark Bohlund, a senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence in London.
Cameroon hopes to break Chinese debt logjam with eurobond sale
Cameroon is likely to seek a sale of eurobonds in the coming weeks as part of a strategy to avoid a Zambia-style standoff between Western and Chinese creditors.