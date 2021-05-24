DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

Cycle of Mistrust

Cameroon hopes to break Chinese debt logjam with eurobond sale

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 24 May 2021 11:16

President of Cameroon Paul Biya at The Great Hall Of The People in Beijing, China 22 March 2018. Lintao Zhang/Pool via Reuters

Cameroon is likely to seek a sale of eurobonds in the coming weeks as part of a strategy to avoid a Zambia-style standoff between Western and Chinese creditors.

The country’s treasury said in April that it is in talks with Rothschild & Co. to advise on a eurobond sale in the first half of this year. The bond sale is likely to be combined with a full or partial tender offer for the existing $750m 2025 bond to extend the maturity of its debts, according to research from Mark Bohlund, a senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence in London.

