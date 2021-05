Morocco-Israel: Will renewed relations withstand the Gaza bombings?

Despite the resumption of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel last December, the former has condemned Israel’s recent actions against the inhabitants of Jerusalem and Gaza through diplomatic, governmental, business and humanitarian channels as well as protests.

Morocco’s Prime Minister Saâd-Eddine El Othmani was the first to speak out as soon as the first clashes broke out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, following the expulsion of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. The prime minister wrote a post on Twitter in which he firmly denounced “the violations committed by the Israeli state, which undermine the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights and their aspiration to freedom and independence.”

#المغرب #سعدالدين_العثماني : ندين قصف الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لبيوت المدنيين وقتل أسر بأكملها في #غزة وهي جرائم حرب pic.twitter.com/NHQ3fteEyk — سعد الدين العثماني EL OTMANI Saad dine (@Elotmanisaad) May 16, 2021

Othmani also appeared on Al Jazeera on 16 May. During the interview, he reiterated the official position of the kingdom, which “categorically rejects all violations affecting the legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds Al-Shari.” Othmani also affirmed that “Morocco places the Palestinian issue and that of Al-Quds Al-Sharif at the top of its list of concerns and considers it to be just as important as its national cause.”