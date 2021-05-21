Egypt & Hamas both emerge strengthened by Palestine/Israel conflict

Kenya and the art of voter demotivation
For a few furious weeks in April this year, Kenyans online took on the IMF, campaigning against a scheduled $2.3bn loan to Kenya. It began as ... a rather ordinary online petition - started by one Jefferson Murrey (who signed the campaign as ‘Weary Kenyan Taxpayer’) - which garnered more than 200,000 signatures in 48 hours, but quickly morphed into an even bigger digital campaign, with Kenyans flooding the comments section of the IMF’s Facebook page, urging the organisation to cancel the loan.