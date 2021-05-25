South Africa’s Yoco close to raising over $50m for international expansion

The equity funding will help the company towards its target of doubling both revenue and the number of merchants served this year, Wazen says from Dubai.

Yoco, which started in 2015, now has 120,000 small businesses using its card machines and online payment products. The businesses can use the data generated by their transactions to access loans from Yoco, with repayments based on their turnover. Co-founder Wazen says that sales of payment products are going well and aims to have 1m merchants in the next few years.