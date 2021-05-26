Ghana: Arbitrary arrests & torture of journalists, how free is the press?

Nigeria: Shekau, the dreaded warlord who chose Jihad over family
Abubakar Shekau, leader of the militant Islamist group Boko Haram, once the world's deadliest terrorist organisation and which is known to have ... killed at least 30,000 people in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region, has been reported dead. Far from fixing things, this may well strengthen ISWAP, a more 'effective' terrorist outfit which split from Boko Haram. Experts say this spells danger for Nigeria and the region, where the war on terror has raged ineffectually for over a decade.