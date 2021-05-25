Ethiopia rewards Safaricom-led consortium with telco licence

The Council of Ministers has unanimously made a historic decision today allowing Ethiopian Communications Authority to grant a new nationwide telecom license to the Global Partnership for Ethiopia which offered the highest licensing fee and a very solid investment case. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Ht6z95BHzZ
Mali: Assimi Goïta dismisses President and PM, assumes power
On Tuesday, 25 May, Assimi Goïta announced that he was placing President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane "outside their prerogatives". ... The vice-president of the transition said he was acting to "preserve the transition charter and defend the Republic."