The announcement had just been made on ORTM when the situation in Bamako suddenly became tense late Monday, 24 May.

Troop movements were first observed at the Kati military camp, some 15 kilometres from Bamako, as well as in several parts of the capital. The president of the transition, Bah N’Daw, and the prime minister, Moctar Ouane, were then taken under military escort to Kati. General Souleymane Doucouré, who had just been appointed minister of defense, was also taken away and all three were still in Kati on Tuesday morning.