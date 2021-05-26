Cameroon’s ‘Covidgate’: IMF calls for audit of mismanaged Covid funds

The summary of the chamber’s report – on the use of funds allocated for the management of the Covid-19 health crisis – cited some irregularities within the ministry of public health and the ministry of scientific research. The report was commissioned in March and has been circulating online since 19 May.

“This is not an audit, but rather an overview of only 30% of the XAF180bn (€274.4m) allocated to this special fund. Moreover, not all the ministries involved have been brought to the attention of this court,” says a local auditor.